Flames consume portions of a house

  • Flames consume portions of a house

    A house burned Friday on a farm near Brannon Crossing shopping center. The smoke and flames could be widely seen. Lexington crews joined Jessamine County firefighters in battling the fire.

A house burned Friday on a farm near Brannon Crossing shopping center. The smoke and flames could be widely seen. Lexington crews joined Jessamine County firefighters in battling the fire. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com
A house burned Friday on a farm near Brannon Crossing shopping center. The smoke and flames could be widely seen. Lexington crews joined Jessamine County firefighters in battling the fire. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Water supply an issue at large farm fire

November 03, 2017 9:25 AM

Firefighters from Lexington and Jessamine County fought a large fire Friday morning on a farm off Nicholasville Road by the Brannon Crossing shopping center, according to multiple media reports.

Lexington sent two more engines to the scene to act as water shuttles to supply firefighters at the scene on Ashgrove Pike.

 
Post by Donna Reynolds Buckles.

