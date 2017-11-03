Lexington’s top arson investigator under scrutiny for alleged altercation with a minor

The major that oversees the Lexington Fire Department’s arson unit is being investigated by the department’s internal affairs division for an alleged altercation at his home involving a minor in late September, fire officials said.
Lexington Police received a complaint Sept. 25 that Lexington Fire Maj. Robert A. King had assaulted a minor at his Kingston Road home around 1 a.m. on Sept. 24, according to a police report the Herald-Leader obtained through an Open Records Act request.
King, who could not be reached for comment, also filed a counter-complaint against the minor on Sept. 29 alleging assault, said Larry Roberts, the Fayette County Attorney.
The minor, who was not named, was born in 2001. Police records said the minor is a friend of King’s son.
Roberts said Thursday that his office is still weighing whether there will be any charges in the case.
Lexington Battalion Chief Joe Best said King was placed on administrative duty with pay for three days last month after the complaint was reported to the fire department. Best said it is routine procedure to place an employee on administrative duty if a complaint has been filed with law enforcement against a firefighter.
Best said fire officials were told King would not be charged, so he returned to active duty Oct. 26. Police records indicate that was the same day the complaint was “cleared by exception,” a term that can mean no charges will be filed.
Best said the issue has been turned over to the department’s internal affairs department for further review.
King oversees arson investigations for the department. King did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
