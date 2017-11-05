Chance Remezo
Fayette County

Lexington police looking for missing adult with mental disability

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 4:05 PM

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman with a mental disability.

Lexington police said Chance Remezo, 20, was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday at her home on Keeneland Drive. She is five feet and five inches tall, and about 180 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left her home.

Anyone with information about Remezo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police by calling 859-258-3600 or 911.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

