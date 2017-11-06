Newborn girl found dead on Lexington road displayed no signs of trauma

Preliminary examinations of the newborn girl who was found dead on La Rochelle Road early Sunday morning showed no apparent signs of trauma, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The baby was found in the Calumet neighborhood roadway at about 1 a.m., police said Sunday. Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news partner, that he believes the baby wasn’t delivered in a hospital.
Further examination and histology results are pending from the state medical examiner’s office, according to the coroner’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
