Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

Even though no protest or disorder was occurring, a uniformed Lexington police officer confronted some of the 54 members of the Southern Acres Christian Church in Lexington who want to remove the heavily criticized pastor, said Chance Staley, a church member and one of the targeted. He recorded the encounter with officer White (no first name given) Sunday who told Staley he could be charged if he didn't leave. Off-duty officers are allowed to work in uniform and while using their police cars with prior permission from the department.