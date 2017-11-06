More Videos

World-renowned contemporary artist teaches at University of Kentucky 1:43

World-renowned contemporary artist teaches at University of Kentucky

Pause
5-year-old with brain tumor gets a Star Wars surprise 1:48

5-year-old with brain tumor gets a Star Wars surprise

Church controversy: Woman confronts Southern Acres member 0:44

Church controversy: Woman confronts Southern Acres member

Ben Carson sees how Lexington approaches problems of homelessness, addiction 1:57

Ben Carson sees how Lexington approaches problems of homelessness, addiction

Being gun-free can make schools more vulnerable, Gov. Bevin responds to new bill 0:45

Being gun-free can make schools more vulnerable, Gov. Bevin responds to new bill

'It’s just heartbreaking.' Rep. Andy Barr responds to school shooting 1:05

'It’s just heartbreaking.' Rep. Andy Barr responds to school shooting

‘I want to be mayor.’ Kevin Stinnett makes his case for mayor of Lexington. 1:04

‘I want to be mayor.’ Kevin Stinnett makes his case for mayor of Lexington.

What to do when your car 'fishtails' on slick roads 1:38

What to do when your car 'fishtails' on slick roads

Kentucky cheerleader surprised with proposal after game against Florida 1:10

Kentucky cheerleader surprised with proposal after game against Florida

Church uses police officer to make some members leave or face arrest 0:59

Church uses police officer to make some members leave or face arrest

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
What to do when your car 'fishtails' on slick roads

Fayette County

What to do when your car 'fishtails' on slick roads

Billy Fryer, director of training at the Fayette County Attorney Driver Education program, uses a modified Toyota Camry nicknamed the Skid Monster built to purposefully fishtail to show the three most common types of vehicle skids and a way to maneuver out of one.

Church uses police officer to make some members leave or face arrest

Fayette County

Church uses police officer to make some members leave or face arrest

Even though no protest or disorder was occurring, a uniformed Lexington police officer confronted some of the 54 members of the Southern Acres Christian Church in Lexington who want to remove the heavily criticized pastor, said Chance Staley, a church member and one of the targeted. He recorded the encounter with officer White (no first name given) Sunday who told Staley he could be charged if he didn't leave. Off-duty officers are allowed to work in uniform and while using their police cars with prior permission from the department.

Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm

Fayette County

Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm

Time-lapse footage from Maxwell Elementary shows the flurry of activity that happens when schools close early over weather concerns. Fayette County's 54 schools, three technical schools and 10 other academic programs dismissed two hours early Friday while many students in surrounding districts got the entire day off. Meteorologists initially called for anywhere from 1 to 8 inches of snow, depending on location and temperatures. Freezing rain also was possible.