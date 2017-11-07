Laila Ali to headline Go Red for Women event Nov. 17

The 10th annual Go Red for Women Experience, the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women, will feature keynote speaker Laila Ali, daughter of the late boxer Muhammad Ali.
Ali has helped numerous women understand that heart disease is their deadliest opponent and has encouraged them to embrace better health.
The event, from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lexington Center, 301 Vine Street, will feature a Discovery Village where attendees can interact with health professionals, get blood pressure checks, health screenings, taste healthful recipe samples and participate in fitness demonstrations.
Tickets are $100 per person. Corporate tables are also available. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Rachel Furnish at 859-317-6882 or Rachel.furnish@heart.org.
