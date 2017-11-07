Want to play at Rupp Arena? Here’s how.

Play on the hallowed hardwoods of Rupp Arena on Nov. 16 by participating in Hoops for Hope, benefiting the Hope Center,
Teams of four will compete with other corporate and community teams in a five-minute shoot-off. Each team has the chance to win two competitions: one for the most points scored, another for the team that raises the most funds for the Hope Center. Former University of Kentucky players, including Heshimu Evans, and other guests will be part of the event.
Go to Hopectr.org to create a team or support your favorite team. Teams should sign up by Friday. For more information, call 859-225-4673.
