Posthumous award given for service to community, work with families

November 07, 2017 5:57 AM

Bluegrass Families First has selected the late Nancy A. Rawlings as the 2017 Jean Sabharwal Award winner. The award will be accepted by her family during the Jean Sabharwal Award Luncheon on Nov. 30 at Keeneland.

Rawlings devoted much of her life to passionate advocacy and service to the community, focusing on children, youth and families.

Bluegrass Families First is a nonprofit organization that supports local initiatives which promote family self-sufficiency. More information can be found at Facebook.com/bluegrassfamiliesfirst.

