Plant for the Planet grants from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Co. are available through Dec. 1. Organizations can qualify for tree-planting grants up to $5,000.
Plant for the Planet grants from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Co. are available through Dec. 1. Organizations can qualify for tree-planting grants up to $5,000. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Plant for the Planet grants from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Co. are available through Dec. 1. Organizations can qualify for tree-planting grants up to $5,000. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Apply for Plant for the Planet grants by Dec. 1

November 07, 2017 5:57 AM

Plant for the Planet grants from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Co. are available. Apply by Dec. 1.

The matching grants of $500 to $5,000 will fund qualified tree-plantings by nonprofit or government entities with a history of successful tree plantings in the LG&E and KU service territories.

“Since launching in 2009, more than 38,000 trees have been planted as a result of the program, and we want to continue working with those that apply to help further expand tree planting efforts across Kentucky,” said Angie Evans, director of corporate responsibility and community affairs for LG&E and KU.

Visit Lge-ku.com/plantfortheplanet for more information and a link to the grant portal to apply.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

    Songbird, two-time Eclipse Award winning racehorse, was available for fans and potential bidders to see before she went for auction at Taylor Made Sales off of Newtown Pike.

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:51

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction
City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop 0:59

City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop
Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

View More Video