Apply for Plant for the Planet grants by Dec. 1

Plant for the Planet grants from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Co. are available. Apply by Dec. 1.
The matching grants of $500 to $5,000 will fund qualified tree-plantings by nonprofit or government entities with a history of successful tree plantings in the LG&E and KU service territories.
“Since launching in 2009, more than 38,000 trees have been planted as a result of the program, and we want to continue working with those that apply to help further expand tree planting efforts across Kentucky,” said Angie Evans, director of corporate responsibility and community affairs for LG&E and KU.
Visit Lge-ku.com/plantfortheplanet for more information and a link to the grant portal to apply.
