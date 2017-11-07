Veteran needs $500 for rent

Lex-Care is working with a veteran who needs $500 to pay his rent. The client was out of work for a couple of months and has now started a new job. He has a 2-year-old and no other financial assistance. A donation will help the veteran avoid eviction until he can be financially stable.
In addition to helping with rent and utility payments, LexCare provides bus passes to clients who cannot afford transportation. The recipients include seniors, mothers with children, and adults trying to keep a steady income. The passes are used to get to work, doctor appointments, the grocery store, and other necessary places. A donation of $20 will provide a bus pass to someone in need.
You can help: Make a donation online at Lexcare.org or mail a donation to Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lexington, Ky. 40588. All donations are tax deductible.
