Firefighters and police worked with victims from a crash on Liberty Road Tuesday.
Firefighters and police worked with victims from a crash on Liberty Road Tuesday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com
Firefighters and police worked with victims from a crash on Liberty Road Tuesday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Emergency crews race to save accident victim

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 12:33 PM

Lexington police helped escort an ambulance carrying a badly injured accident victim Tuesday after a crash on Liberty Road.

The extra police help closing intersections assisted the ambulance in quickly getting the wreck victim to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the crash between a car and a pickup truck about 11:30 a.m. in front of the Fayette County School District bus garage. The car might have been trying to pass another vehicle, a witness said.

The crash injured two people, including a 21-year-old woman with serious injuries, according to the fire department.

Police were investigating the crash, and Liberty Road was closed to through traffic between Fortune and Start Shoot Parkway, the city’s Traffic Management Center said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

    Songbird, two-time Eclipse Award winning racehorse, was available for fans and potential bidders to see before she went for auction at Taylor Made Sales off of Newtown Pike.

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:51

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction
City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop 0:59

City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop
Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

View More Video