Emergency crews race to save accident victim

Lexington police helped escort an ambulance carrying a badly injured accident victim Tuesday after a crash on Liberty Road.
The extra police help closing intersections assisted the ambulance in quickly getting the wreck victim to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the crash between a car and a pickup truck about 11:30 a.m. in front of the Fayette County School District bus garage. The car might have been trying to pass another vehicle, a witness said.
The crash injured two people, including a 21-year-old woman with serious injuries, according to the fire department.
Police were investigating the crash, and Liberty Road was closed to through traffic between Fortune and Start Shoot Parkway, the city’s Traffic Management Center said.
