Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Buller of Goshen, Ky., left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lee Morris of Lexington worked through a battlefield scenario during Operation Wildcat at Kroger Field on Tuesday. The exercise is a joint venture between UK and Team RWB, a national organization that enriches the lives of America's veterans. Called part Amazing Race, part CrossFit Games and part Outward Bound, Operation Wildcat is a military-themed event that aims to build relationships between civilians and veterans. At right, UK ROTC member Dakota Selch of Liberty leaped over a set of hurdles as part of his battlefield scenario. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com