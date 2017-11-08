Have you seen this missing teen?

Public safety officials are searching for a missing juvenile.
Broghan Lorentz, 17, lives in the area of Lauderdale Drive near Veterans Park and was last seen around 10:00 pm at his residence Tuesday, police said.
Broghan is white; about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He wears prescription eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark purple jacket with “Broghan” embroidered on the lapel.
According to his family, Broghan doesn’t recognize dangerous situations and may be suicidal, police said.
Anyone with information about Broghan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600 or 911.
Comments