Two wrecks on I-75 stall traffic

Two separate collisions Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 75 near the Newtown Pike exit were causing significant delays, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
A tractor-trailer was involved in the first wreck, about 8:15 a.m., and injuries were reported, according to a tweet from the traffic center. The right lane is blocked and the exit ramp is partially blocked, they said.
Traffic has stacked up between the Iron Works Pike and the Newtown Pike exits.
The second wreck involved a box truck and was between the Newtown Pike exit and the I-75/I-64 split , according to the state Transportation Cabinet.
In one of the wrecks, a portion of a vehicle reportedly ended up under a tractor-trailer.
