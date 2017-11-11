Teen missing since Wednesday calls family from Greyhound Bus Station in Knoxville

A 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday morning from Lexington’s Veterans Park area was deemed safe Saturday after contacting his family from a Greyhound bus station in Knoxville, Tenn. his family’s Facebook page and police said.
“He is safe,” his family posted shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Broghan Lorentz, who had been missing since Wednesday, has been confirmed safe in Knoxville, Tennessee,” Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who helped with the search.”
Broghan lives in the area of Lauderdale Drive near Veterans Park and was last seen around 10:00 pm at his residence Tuesday night, November 7.
His family was concerned because Broghan has Tourette’s syndrome and impairments to his cognitive and decision-making abilities. Broghan doesn’t recognize dangerous situations and was thought to be suicidal, they had said.
According to the Facebook page called Bring Broghan Home, a candlelight event for Broghan has been set for 4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of Veterans Park Elementary School at 4351 Clearwater Way.
There had been two sightings of Broghan in the park area, which is near where he lives, and search dogs had picked up his scent Angel said Saturday morning. His jacket was recovered by a citizen in the Southpoint Drive and Emmett Creek Lane area, but the search intensified as the weather gets colder. Police recruits and fire officials have been among those combing the park area.
