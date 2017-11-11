This Lexington restaurant wants to be sure everyone has a place to go for Thanksgiving

Turkey and dressing isn’t on the menu, but one Lexington restaurant plans to make sure that everyone has a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
The Five Guys Burgers and Fries location on Nicholasville Road has printed flyers saying that it will provide free meals on Thanksgiving “in recognition that some of our friends in the community do not have family or a place to enjoy a meal every day.”
Chad Sterrett, an assistant manager, said the restaurant will open from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, offering its “little hamburgers,” fries and drinks.
He said he has taken flyers to the Salvation Army and Catholic Action Center, as well as provided information to the Nathaniel Mission. The restaurant is also extending the offer to law enforcement officers, fire and EMS workers.
Normally, Sterrett said, the restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving, but “this is actually something that our owner had wanted to do for a while.”
He said the offer is only available at the Nicholasville Road location.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
