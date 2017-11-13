Fayette County

Is Lexington or Louisville better for singles? Cincinnati may be superior to both

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 10:50 AM

As tough as it can be to find love, Lexington is actually a solid spot to discover one’s soul mate, according to a personal finance website.

WalletHub.com determined the best cities in the country for singles and ranked Lexington as the 55th best out of the 182 reviewed. The website included the 150 most-populous U.S. cities, as well as at least two of the most populous cities in each state.

To evaluate each city, the website used average costs for restaurant meals, drinks, movie tickets and taxi fare, along with the numbers of attractions, restaurants and parks. The organization also evaluated the amount of single people in each city, active Tinder users and more data obtained from various government agencies and other sources.

Lexington ranked 49th in WalletHub’s economic rankings, 58th in its dating opportunities ranking and 79th for fun and recreation.

San Francisco was determined as the best city for singles, with Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego rounding out the top five. Cincinnati, to Lexington’s north, earned a rank of 31.

If Lexington’s rank doesn’t excite you, it’s certainly better than neighbors to the east and west. Louisville ranks 101st and Huntington, W.Va., is near the bottom at 165.

Singles may want to avoid Warwick, R.I.; Hialeah and Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Brownsville, Texas; and South Burlington, Vt.. They got the worst grades.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

