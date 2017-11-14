Fayette County

Kroger no longer accepts city coupons for yard waste bags. Here’s where to get them.

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 9:39 AM

Kroger is no longer accepting coupons from the city of Lexington that citizens can use to get free yard waste bags.

A protracted dispute between Lexington and the city’s largest grocery store chain about how much Kroger charges for the bags brought an end to the arrangement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” said Dowell Hoskins-Squier, Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “This grew out of a prolonged payment dispute between Kroger and the city. It’s unfortunate that it’s happening now, when many people want yard waste bags to clear leaves off their yards.”

The annual budget for the coupon reimbursement is $175,000. Since July 2015, Kroger has received $202,924.79 from the city, or more than one-third of the budget, city officials said Monday.

Citizens can still redeem the coupons at Walmart, Meijer, Lowe’s, Home Depot or Chevy Chase Hardware.

The city does not pay retailers for coupons that are left blank or have expired.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

