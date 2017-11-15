Firefighters carefully remove victim from car after 4-vehicle crash

More Videos 0:31 Firefighters work to free woman from car after bus crash Pause 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 0:50 Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 2:53 Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 0:53 Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:09 5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:32 Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 0:57 Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters work to free woman from car after bus crash Multiple adults were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lexington's busy Richmond Road Wednesday morning. No children were on the school bus, an official said. Multiple adults were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lexington's busy Richmond Road Wednesday morning. No children were on the school bus, an official said. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com

Multiple adults were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lexington's busy Richmond Road Wednesday morning. No children were on the school bus, an official said. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com