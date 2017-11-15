More Videos

    Multiple adults were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lexington's busy Richmond Road Wednesday morning. No children were on the school bus, an official said.

Fayette County

Firefighters carefully remove victim from car after 4-vehicle crash

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2017 8:42 AM

Firefighters quickly removed a woman trapped in a car after a four-vehicle crash involving a school bus on outbound Richmond Road Wednesday morning.

The road was shut down while the wreckage was cleared. Traffic was temporarily diverted through the Home Depot parking lot area, the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The school bus was not carrying students when the crash occurred, according to a fire official.

Sgt. Randall Combs said multiple adults were injured in the wreck, but the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. He said it was likely a chain-reaction wreck.

Richmond Road reopened around 9:50 a.m., the city’s traffic management center said.

