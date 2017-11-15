Firefighters carefully remove victim from car after 4-vehicle crash

Firefighters quickly removed a woman trapped in a car after a four-vehicle crash involving a school bus on outbound Richmond Road Wednesday morning.
The road was shut down while the wreckage was cleared. Traffic was temporarily diverted through the Home Depot parking lot area, the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
The school bus was not carrying students when the crash occurred, according to a fire official.
Sgt. Randall Combs said multiple adults were injured in the wreck, but the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. He said it was likely a chain-reaction wreck.
Richmond Road reopened around 9:50 a.m., the city’s traffic management center said.
Just noticed damage to the guardrail near the scene of the crash. pic.twitter.com/ICRhACQOwr— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 15, 2017
A woman is currently being removed from the red vehicle by the school bus. No children are on the bus. pic.twitter.com/5kqx0YAuCj— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 15, 2017
The woman has carefully been extricated from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4kIwsveSrm— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 15, 2017
No passengers in the school bus. Outbound traffic diverted to Home Depot entrance.— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 15, 2017
