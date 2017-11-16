Could this change bring more concerts and bigger artists to Rupp Arena?

The Lexington Center Corporation is considering a new partnership that officials hope will help attract more concerts and bigger artists to Rupp Arena, the area’s largest indoor concert venue.
The proposed partnership with Oak View Group would allow Rupp Arena to join a consortium of 27 other major arenas for music concerts and other family-friendly entertainment. Oak View Group has partnered with Live Nation, which is the largest concert and show promoter in the country.
Bill Owen, president and CEO of Lexington Center Corp., said joining Oak View Group would mean a major artist who is booking tour dates can go through Oak View to book 27 venues at the same time.
“We will get more concerts and it better positions us to be in line for some of the bigger acts,” Owen said.
Sims Hinds, vice president of development for Oak View Group, told the Lexington Center Corporation board at its Thursday meeting that Oak View would guarantee Rupp Arena a certain amount of revenue each year. The amount of guaranteed revenue is still being calculated, but is expected to be the average amount the arena has generated over the past five years.
Revenue generated over the guaranteed amount would be split between Rupp and Oak View. The first $1 million in extra revenue would be split evenly between Rupp and Oak View. Rupp would get a greater percentage if profits above $1 million.
Lexington Center officials said Thursday they hope a deal will be ready for the board’s approval at its January meeting. Lexington Center oversees Rupp, the attached convention center and the Lexington Opera House.
There would be be no upfront cost to Rupp Arena and the deal would not be exclusive. Rupp could still book with other concert promoters, Owen said.
Hinds told the board that Rupp Arena is within driving distance of other major arenas already in the partnership, which makes it a convenient stop for major concert tours.
“It’s in proximity to Indianapolis, Cleveland, Nashville and Atlanta,” Hinds said. “You can compete with bigger NBA venues.”
Hinds said Oak View will provide an on-site person to handle booking for Oak View events, but day-to-day management will still be handled by Rupp Arena staff, he said.
Owen said Rupp Arena must adapt to many changes in live entertainment industry in recent years. For example, business has dropped in the summer and fall months for indoor venues as more music acts move to outdoor venues.
Lexington must also compete with other large venues, such as YUM! Center in Louisville, which draw audiences from larger populations.
“They will be able to bring us some entertainment that we would otherwise not be able to get,” Owen said of Oak View.
