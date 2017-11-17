Lexington offices for food stamps, Medicaid and child protection have moved

The Fayette County offices of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services have consolidated and moved to a new location at 455 Park Place off of Russell Cave Road.
A grand opening for the new office, located behind North Park Marketplace, was held Thursday.
The cabinet determines eligibility for key programs such as food stamps, Medicaid, child care assistance and other programs. In addition, the cabinet oversees child and adult protective services. The revamped office space also has updated security enhancements and four new visitation rooms for parents visiting children.
Never miss a local story.
The cabinet’s offices were in different locations in Fayette County prior to the move to Park Place. By moving all services into one building, the cabinet can provide better customer service, said Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Joe Hamilton.
The Department for Community Based Services oversees assistance and child and adult protection.
“The four family visitation rooms are clean, welcoming and safe. And co-housing our department offices means clients can get more comprehensive services and consolidate visits into one trip,” Hamilton said.
The new offices are at 455 Park Place, Suites 120A and B.
To contact staff about food stamps, Medicaid or other assistance programs call 855-306-8959 . To contact child and adult protective services call 859-246-2273.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments