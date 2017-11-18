Fayette County

Gas leak shuts down portion of Lexington’s Winchester Road Saturday

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

November 18, 2017 10:18 AM

A portion of Winchester Road remained closed shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Lexington after a gas leak, Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Harvey said.

WKYT-TV, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner said that Winchester Road was closed between Interstate 75 and Polo Club Boulevard.

Harvey told the Herald-Leader that sometime overnight, workers struck a gas line in the area of Hume Road. Harvey said did not know when the road would reopen.

