Gas leak shuts down portion of Lexington’s Winchester Road Saturday

A portion of Winchester Road remained closed shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Lexington after a gas leak, Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Harvey said.
WKYT-TV, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner said that Winchester Road was closed between Interstate 75 and Polo Club Boulevard.
Harvey told the Herald-Leader that sometime overnight, workers struck a gas line in the area of Hume Road. Harvey said did not know when the road would reopen.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
