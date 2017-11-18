Man shot on Lexington street corner when people in vehicles exchanged gunfire

A 54-year-old man told Lexington police Friday night that he was shot while standing on a street corner when the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire.
Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said Saturday morning that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening. According to a preliminary report, around 11 p.m. Friday an officer was flagged down in the area of West Sixth Street and North Upper Street in reference to a report of shots being fired.
A man was located suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body, Angel said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the victim, he was standing near the intersection when the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire.
“We have no suspect description at this time,” Angel said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
