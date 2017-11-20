Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Roughly 120 veterans and civilians took part in military-style obstacle courses and team building exercises at Kroger Field Tuesday night, co-sponsored by national veteran's organization Team RWB and the UK College of Health Sciences' Sports Medicine Research Institute.
Kentucky film producer AJ Hochhalter explains how Kentucky's film incentive program helped him produce his documentary "Neat: The Story of Bourbon" just before the production's hometown screening at Kentucky Theatre.
Just past midnight Oct. 18, the statue of John Hunt Morgan was lifted by crane onto a flat-bed semi truck. The statue was one of two controversial Confederate monuments removed by the city of Lexington.