Douglass High School students learn how firefighters save lives

A Fire and Emergency Services Field Day was underway Monday and Tuesday at the Frederick Douglass High School campus.
It marks the inaugural event of the Youth Citizens Academy, a pilot project between the council office of Angela Evans, 6th District Council member, and Frederick Douglass High School to provide students with a hands-on look at the functions of city government. More than 360 freshman from Frederick Douglass High School are expected to participate.
The Lexington Fire Department is teaching students about a variety of emergency response services.
Students will be able to use a fire engine’s hose, participate in fire extinguisher training and take part in bleeding control training and certification. Weather permitting, a medivac helicopter will be landing on-site and students will also be able to tour and learn about the vehicle’s functions.
The Fire and Emergency Services Field Day is meant to be the first of several Youth Citizens Academy events for high school students to learn first-hand about city government and its many functions.
