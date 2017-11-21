Fayette County

Use these tips to stay safe and scam-free on Black Friday

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 21, 2017 06:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

With holiday shopping season getting underway, Lexington police and emergency officials have released some pointers for keeping families and purchases safe.

On Tuesday, police recommended keeping doors locked, keeping purchases out of sight when stored in vehicles and parking as close to shopping destinations as possible. Shoppers should also park in well lit areas at night, be aware of their surroundings and teach children to go to a store clerk or security guard if they get separated, according to police.

Lexington emergency management officials also provided tips for staying safe, especially during Black Friday shopping. Shoppers heading out for post-Thanksgiving deals are encouraged to cover their hands when typing in PIN numbers, never leave valuables unattended and avoid carrying social security cards, passports or birth certificates in stores, according to spokesman John Bobel.

It’s also wise to be cautious of special credit card deals offered at cash registers, according to Bobel. Customers often don’t know exactly what they’re signing up for, and applications are sometimes left unattended at service desks, he said.

Online shoppers should keep an eye on their purchase histories to be sure only legitimate items are shown in statements, according to Bobel.

For more shopping tips from Lexington emergency management, visit BeReadyLexington.com.

