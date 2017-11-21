Lextran offers free rides on Thanksgiving, will operate on modified schedule

Lextran will operate on a modified schedule Wednesday and Thursday, but rides on Thursday will be free.
On Wednesday, routes 14, 15 and 26 will stop operating at 6 p.m. Those routes, the Kroger Field route, Red Mile route and Green Route Connector, serve the University of Kentucky campus area.
On Thursday, Lextran’s bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. Routes 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 26 will not operate that day.
All rides on Thanksgiving will be free.
“Offering free rides each Thanksgiving is about more than free fare,” Lextran General Manager Carrie Butler said in a news release. “It’s about giving back to the community we serve.”
Regular service will resume Friday.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
