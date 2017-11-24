More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids 1:48

Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids

John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving 0:44

John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Christmas tree farm has been in the family for nearly 80 years 1:06

Christmas tree farm has been in the family for nearly 80 years

Mark Stoops: Lamar Jackson should be in New York 1:27

Mark Stoops: Lamar Jackson should be in New York

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

  • See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

    Santa Claus joined Mayor Jim Gray at Triangle Park on Friday evening to use a key to light the grand Christmas Tree.

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

Santa Claus joined Mayor Jim Gray at Triangle Park on Friday evening to use a key to light the grand Christmas Tree.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Latest News

'A place of peace'

Richmond dentist Dr. Fred Ballou speaks about an upcoming ceremony to remember 10 men who died in a 1972 plane crash. Ballou was invited to go on the trip but did not.

Fayette County

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.