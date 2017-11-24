See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

Mary Ballard, 98 years old, served in World War II as a 1st lieutenant nurse in the Army Airforce. She and other veterans were honored at Christ the King School during the school’s first Veterans Day assembly.
Roughly 120 veterans and civilians took part in military-style obstacle courses and team building exercises at Kroger Field Tuesday night, co-sponsored by national veteran's organization Team RWB and the UK College of Health Sciences' Sports Medicine Research Institute.
Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.
Kentucky film producer AJ Hochhalter explains how Kentucky's film incentive program helped him produce his documentary "Neat: The Story of Bourbon" just before the production's hometown screening at Kentucky Theatre.