Fayette County

Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 26, 2017 04:53 PM

Lexington police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man injured.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Lexington police were dispatched to the area of Red River and Niagra drives, said Lt. Matt Brotherton of Lexington police. Once on scene, police and Lexington firefighters met a man who had suffered a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threateninginjuries.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

