Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

Lexington police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man injured.
Shortly before 3 a.m., Lexington police were dispatched to the area of Red River and Niagra drives, said Lt. Matt Brotherton of Lexington police. Once on scene, police and Lexington firefighters met a man who had suffered a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threateninginjuries.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
