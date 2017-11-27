Part of New Circle Road is shut down after four-vehicle wreck

A four-vehicle collision that injured at least one person slowed down rush-hour traffic Monday morning on the outer loop of New Circle Road.
The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. between Harrodsburg and Nicholasville roads, according to the Kentucky Traffic Management Center.
Police shut down the outer loop of New Circle at Harrodsburg Road at 8:20 a.m., according to the traffic management center.
Update: All traffic on outer loop NC at Harrodsburg being diverted to Harrodsburg Rd.— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 27, 2017
This story will be updated.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
