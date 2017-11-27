Fayette County

Workers at Lexington’s Amazon warehouse sent home on Cyber Monday

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 02:26 PM

Despite it being Cyber Monday, employees at Lexington’s Amazon warehouse were sent home following a water main break in the area, according to media reports.

LEX18 reported the day shift employees were told to leave the site, but the night shift for one of the busiest online shopping days of the year for Amazon will come in as planned.

Amazon did not respond to calls about the work stoppage.

A boil water advisory was sent by Kentucky American Water at 12:51 p.m. for Kentucky American Water customers in the Leestown Road corridor outside New Circle Road bordered by Leestown Road, New Circle Road, Georgetown Road and Yarnallton Pike.

According to the water company, the advisory is related to the main break that occurred at Leestown Road and Opportunity Way on Monday morning.

Susan Lancho, the external affairs manager for Kentucky American Water, said crews have been working on the break since Monday morning and will be there for several more hours to finish the repair.

Leestown Middle School principal Joe Gibson sent an email to parents Monday afternoon to let them know the school is taking the necessary precautions following the advisory.

“We have covered the water fountains and provided bottled water for our students to drink. Our cafeteria is also using boiled or bottled water in all food preparation,” he said. “The water is safe for use in hand-washing and cleaning, but should not be ingested until we have the all-clear from the state division of water.”

During a boil water advisory, it’s recommended that customers boil water for three minutes for any tap water they intend to consume.

