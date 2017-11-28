Feeling generous? 121 nonprofits need your help. Here’s how to donate.

A community-wide push to raise money for 121 nonprofit groups in Fayette and surrounding counties started Tuesday.
The GoodGiving Challenge began with a pep rally at Fifth Third Pavilion in downtown Lexington early Tuesday, which is known nationally as Giving Tuesday. The challenge, now in its sixth year, goes from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30. In 2016, the online donation push raised $1.6 million for 118 nonprofits in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
The GoodGiving Challenge is a collaboration between the Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing to get more people to give during the holidays and before the end of the year. Donations to the nonprofits are tax deductible.
To find out more about how to give and the groups who are participating go to https://www.bggives.org/.
