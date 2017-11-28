Lexington councilwoman resigning to take state elections job

Lexington Councilwoman Jennifer Scutchfield said Tuesday she will will step down from her elected post on Thursday and accept a key position with the Kentucky State Board of Elections starting Friday.
Scutchfield made the announcement during a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council work session. It was announced last week that Scutchfield, a lawyer, had been offered the position as assistant to the executive director of the Kentucky State Board of Elections.
“I cherish the time that I have had here and I thank you,” Scutchfield said.
Scutchfield said she hopes to use what she learned on the non-partisan council to ensure the integrity of Kentucky’s election process, the main task of the board of elections. Scutchfield is a Republican but council races are nonpartisan.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray has 30 days to name a replacement.
“It will be very tough and challenging” to find someone to replace Scutchfield, Gray said. “You have personalized public service and you have been a blessing to your constituents.”
Scutchfield represents the 7th Council District, which includes neighborhoods in the Richmond Road and Hays Boulevard area. She was in her third two-year term on the council
Gray has appointed four council members over the past several years. Most recently, Gray appointed Councilman Joe Smith in May to represent the 2nd Council District after then-Councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins resigned. Higgins had being charged with identity theft and other crimes in connection with her job at a Lexington hotel.
Scutchfield’s replacement will serve until Dec. 30, 2018. The filing deadline to run for all council district seats is in late January.
