  • Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road?

    Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn talks to the media following the fatal accident that shut down Richmond Road during the Friday morning rush-hour commute.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn talks to the media following the fatal accident that shut down Richmond Road during the Friday morning rush-hour commute. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com
Fayette County

Busy Lexington road shut down during rush-hour after pedestrian struck, killed

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 01, 2017 08:10 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A woman was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Richmond Road early Friday morning, according to the Fayette County coroner.

The woman, possibly in her mid-40s, was hit about 5:30 a.m. by an inbound vehicle on Richmond Road between Desha Road and Mentelle Park, Coroner Gary Ginn said. She was thrown toward the median and suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body, Ginn said.

Both inbound lanes and one outbound lane of Richmond Road were closed for nearly three hours. The road reopened fully about 8:10 a.m.

Ginn said the woman didn’t have any identification on her and might have been homeless.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t see the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, Ginn said.

Ginn said the driver stopped and gave a statement to police. No charges have been filed.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

