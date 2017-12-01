Busy Lexington road shut down during rush-hour after pedestrian struck, killed

More Videos 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree Pause 2:22 Lexington police chief encourages awareness of gun violence, responds to Bevin's prayer walks suggestion 1:11 Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn talks to the media following the fatal accident that shut down Richmond Road during the Friday morning rush-hour commute. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn talks to the media following the fatal accident that shut down Richmond Road during the Friday morning rush-hour commute. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn talks to the media following the fatal accident that shut down Richmond Road during the Friday morning rush-hour commute. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com