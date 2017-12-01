Busy Lexington road shut down during rush-hour after pedestrian struck, killed

A woman was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Richmond Road early Friday morning, according to the Fayette County coroner.
The woman, possibly in her mid-40s, was hit about 5:30 a.m. by an inbound vehicle on Richmond Road between Desha Road and Mentelle Park, Coroner Gary Ginn said. She was thrown toward the median and suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body, Ginn said.
Both inbound lanes and one outbound lane of Richmond Road were closed for nearly three hours. The road reopened fully about 8:10 a.m.
Ginn said the woman didn’t have any identification on her and might have been homeless.
The driver of the vehicle didn’t see the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, Ginn said.
Ginn said the driver stopped and gave a statement to police. No charges have been filed.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
