Snowmen and Christmas trees were installed this week on the two tower cranes on the CentrePointe site. Christmas lights will soon follow. Photo provided

Fayette County

Yes, those are snowmen on top of CentrePointe’s tower cranes

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

December 01, 2017 11:49 AM

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 220 feet above downtown Lexington.

This week, construction crews on the CentrePointe site installed snowmen and Christmas trees on top of the two tower cranes on the site where crews are constructing a 12-story office building and a Marriott Hotel. Christmas lights will be installed Friday, said Dudley Webb, of the Webb Companies, one of CentrePointe’s developers.

Webb said the crew used the crane to hoist the snowmen and the Christmas trees.

CentrePointe is supposed to include a three-story underground garage, an office tower, a Marriott Hotel, an extended stay hotel and restaurant and retail space. Construction began last week on the 12-story office building.

