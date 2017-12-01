Condo owners near UK said problems cost them millions. They could soon get a settlement.

More Videos 1:00 Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? Pause 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:11 Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems Casey Weesner, former president of the CenterCourt Condominium Owners Association, speaks about work being done on the South Mill side of the complex. Casey Weesner, former president of the CenterCourt Condominium Owners Association, speaks about work being done on the South Mill side of the complex. gkocher1@herald-leader.com

