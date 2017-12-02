More Videos

    Santa Claus rode in on WKYT's helicopter to celebrate the inauguration of Lights Up celebration in Summit at Fritz Farm, where he greeted children at The North Pole, a custom-designed home featuring reclaimed wood created by Louis’ Flower Power Shop, and toured different areas around The Summit.

Fayette County

Santa arrives at the Summit by helicopter

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

December 02, 2017 10:22 PM

Santa traded Rudolph and his sleigh in for a helicopter Saturday to make his first appearance at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

After landing in WKYT-TV’s helicopter, the jolly old elf took a spin around the shopping center in an antique vehicle and greeted fans before settling in for the season at Louis’ Flower Power.

Santa will be at Louis’ Flower Power from 1 to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Appointments are suggested and may be booked online. The fee is $10 for the service and includes a digital photo sent via email.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

