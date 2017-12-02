Santa arrives at the Summit by helicopter

More Videos 1:06 Santa Claus lands helicopter in Summit at Fritz Farm Pause 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 0:47 What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena? 0:47 John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team 0:26 Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call 1:10 UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana 1:12 Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Santa Claus lands helicopter in Summit at Fritz Farm Santa Claus rode in on WKYT's helicopter to celebrate the inauguration of Lights Up celebration in Summit at Fritz Farm, where he greeted children at The North Pole, a custom-designed home featuring reclaimed wood created by Louis’ Flower Power Shop, and toured different areas around The Summit. Santa Claus rode in on WKYT's helicopter to celebrate the inauguration of Lights Up celebration in Summit at Fritz Farm, where he greeted children at The North Pole, a custom-designed home featuring reclaimed wood created by Louis’ Flower Power Shop, and toured different areas around The Summit. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Santa Claus rode in on WKYT's helicopter to celebrate the inauguration of Lights Up celebration in Summit at Fritz Farm, where he greeted children at The North Pole, a custom-designed home featuring reclaimed wood created by Louis’ Flower Power Shop, and toured different areas around The Summit. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com