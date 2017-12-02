Santa arrives at the Summit by helicopter

Santa traded Rudolph and his sleigh in for a helicopter Saturday to make his first appearance at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
After landing in WKYT-TV’s helicopter, the jolly old elf took a spin around the shopping center in an antique vehicle and greeted fans before settling in for the season at Louis’ Flower Power.
Santa will be at Louis’ Flower Power from 1 to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Appointments are suggested and may be booked online. The fee is $10 for the service and includes a digital photo sent via email.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
