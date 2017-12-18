University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Fayette County

License board reprimands UK pediatric resident who allegedly viewed child porn at work

By Greg Kocher

December 18, 2017 08:41 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 10:12 AM

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure has reprimanded a doctor whose pediatric residency at the University of Kentucky was terminated after he allegedly viewed child pornography during a work shift.

On Friday, the licensure board filed an order of reprimand against Dr. Ryan Michael Keith. His residency contract was terminated on June 23, so his license to practice osteopathy with a specialty in pediatrics became inactive that date.

In its order, the board said without a residency program, Keith does not have a residency license, and he cannot practice medicine in Kentucky, so “no other action from this board is necessary.”

Written statements filed by two witnesses say that while they were on the computer in the pediatric workroom, they saw that Keith’s Google Drive account was open, “and it contained hundreds of pornographic images of females, including a significant number of pubescent and prepubescent children, and nude photographs of Dr. Keith.”

In his response, Keith “admits that the (University of Kentucky Pediatrics Residency Program) did suspend and terminate his residency contract based on allegations of unprofessional conduct,” but he denied “the underlying factual allegations that form the basis for suspension and termination from” the residency program.

Under state law, a licensee is subject to board discipline if he has been disciplined by a hospital for unprofessional conduct, professional incompetence, malpractice or other violations.

