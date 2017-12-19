Traffic backed up Tuesday morning on Ironworks Pike as vehicles were detoured around fatal truck crashes on I-75.
Fayette County

Name of victim, 32, released in fatal truck crashes that closed I-75 for hours

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 19, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 04:16 PM

Two crashes involving tractor-trailers shut down more than two miles of southbound Interstate 75 in Lexington for nearly 10 hours Tuesday.

The first collision happened at 2:52 a.m., when a tractor-trailer overturned north of the northern split with I-64, blocking the entire roadway, police said.

When traffic began to back up, a car collided with a separate tractor-trailer, according to police. The driver of the car, later identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Cole, was killed in the crash about 4:50 a.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The interstate was shut down and traffic was diverted to Iron Works Pike, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic backed up on Iron Works Pike, shown in a picture from the traffic management center.

The left lane of the interstate reopened just after 10 a.m., according to the traffic management center. The rest of the lanes reopened just after 1 p.m.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

