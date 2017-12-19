Their classmate is fighting cancer again. See how these middle schoolers honored her.

More Videos 1:35 Lexington middle schoolers hold dance marathon for classmate battling cancer Pause 1:28 Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:15 Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 0:32 John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lexington middle schoolers hold dance marathon for classmate battling cancer Students of Jessie Clark Middle School held a Dance Blue event to raise money to fight child cancer in honor of their fellow classmate, Bethany Stephens, who is undergoing cancer treatment at University of Kentucky. Students of Jessie Clark Middle School held a Dance Blue event to raise money to fight child cancer in honor of their fellow classmate, Bethany Stephens, who is undergoing cancer treatment at University of Kentucky. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Students of Jessie Clark Middle School held a Dance Blue event to raise money to fight child cancer in honor of their fellow classmate, Bethany Stephens, who is undergoing cancer treatment at University of Kentucky. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com