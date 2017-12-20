Preemies hear their first Christmas stories, read by a kid who knows what it’s like.

More Videos 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother Pause 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 0:37 Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:12 What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:19 The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A 9-year-old girl gave these premature babies a great gift for Christmas Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early. Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early. Marcus Dorsey

Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early. Marcus Dorsey