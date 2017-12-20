Preemies hear their first Christmas stories, read by a kid who knows what it’s like.

More Videos

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

Pause
Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:12

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective?

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida 1:19

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida

  • A 9-year-old girl gave these premature babies a great gift for Christmas

    Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early.

Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early. Marcus Dorsey
Premature babies at the new 32-bed neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health hospital in Lexington were read Christmas stories by Madeleine Eubank, 9, who herself was born 7 weeks early. Marcus Dorsey

Fayette County

Preemies hear their first Christmas stories, read by a kid who knows what it’s like.

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 09:11 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:39 PM

The holidays can be a tough time for families with premature babies in hospitals, but Wednesday some of those babies and families got a dose of hope in the shape of a “NICU grad” sharing Christmas stories.

Madeleine Eubank spent 2 1/2 weeks in the Baptist Health Lexington’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born seven weeks early. Now, nine years later, she’s showing NICU patients and their parents that they can grow to be healthy and happy.

Since she was 2 years old, Madeleine has brought in books every Christmas as a donation. When she learned to read, she decided to take it a step forward and read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to some of the premature patients. Her younger brother, Bennett, has since joined in the tradition.

“We started doing it just as a way to kind of show the kids how to give back; especially around the holidays, the NICU can be a little bit lonely,” said Joel Eubank, Madeleine’s dad. “The nurses do a great job, they show a lot of compassion and love, but there’s still this weird feeling.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The family hopes the gesture gives hope to NICU parents and “lets them know — happy and healthy is in your future,” Eubank said.

Dr. Lori Huff, a neonatologist, said Madeleine gives families a dose of the right medicine at the right time.

“It’s a blessing to watch someone like Madeleine come in and read, because it gives those parents hope that she was in the same situation that we are in; however, now here she is nine years later thriving and doing well,” Huff said. “I’m sure it’s very difficult having your baby in the hospital during the holidays, but seeing Madeleine kind of gives them hope that things will get better down the road.”

The NICU at Baptist Health is a relatively new 32-bed unit, director Holly Nieves said. The doctors and nurses take care of babies born about 28 weeks gestation and up. The new unit has separate rooms for each baby, allowing families to stay overnight.

“I get asked all the time, ‘How in the world can you work in a NICU? How scary and sad that must be,’ and I actually say the opposite,” Huff said. “Our babies are very resilient. They’re a lot tougher than people think they are.”

Parents and families of babies who have been cared for in the NICU unit often ask how they can “give back,” Nieves said. The nurses love to see former patients, like Madeleine, come back to volunteer and visit the babies, but donations can be made to the Baptist Health Foundation Lexington, she said.

Past donations have led to the purchases of specialty swings for babies, sleep sacks and rockers, Nieves said. Donations can be mailed to the Baptist Health Foundation Lexington at 1740 Nicholasville Road or called in to the office at 859-260-2569. To give directly to the NICU, donors must indicate the desired unit on their checks or when they speak to a representative, spokeswoman Brenda Kocher said.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

Pause
Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:12

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective?

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida 1:19

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida

  • 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

    Ryan Holland, a Lexington police officer, urged people to help neighbors who need it as Melody Clark and James Sykes returned to the homes Holland renovated with help from donors and some volunteers.

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

View More Video