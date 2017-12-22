‘No one ... should ever live like that.’ Officer gives veteran, grandmother redone homes

More Videos 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother Pause 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 0:50 Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 0:37 Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:12 What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother Ryan Holland, a Lexington police officer, urged people to help neighbors who need it as Melody Clark and James Sykes returned to the homes Holland renovated with help from donors and some volunteers. Ryan Holland, a Lexington police officer, urged people to help neighbors who need it as Melody Clark and James Sykes returned to the homes Holland renovated with help from donors and some volunteers. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

