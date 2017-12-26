Dangerous cold triggers Lexington plan to get people to warm shelters

With extreme cold temperatures in the forecast for Lexington, the city activated its emergency weather plan to get people to shelters that will keep them warm.
The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention’s plan expands shelter services and provides free transportation to shelters, according to the city. The plan will remain in effect through Jan. 2.
When the temperature falls below 32 degrees, the plan is activated.
The low temperature is supposed to drop to 9 degrees Tuesday night and 6 degrees Wednesday night before a small increase to 17 and 18 degrees Thursday and Friday nights, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature is expected to go back down to 8 degrees Saturday night.
Emergency shelter is available for unaccompanied women and women with children at the Salvation Army on West Main Street. The Hope Center on West Loudon Avenue is open for men while the Catholic Action Center on Industry Road accepts men and women. For children, there is Arbor Youth Services on West Third Street. The shelters operate 24 hours a day.
A day shelters for adults is available at the New Life Day Center on North Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The high temperature on Tuesday in Lexington is 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature will stay below freezing for the rest of the week in Lexington with a forecast of 19 degrees on Wednesday, 27 on Thursday, 31 Friday and 26 Saturday, the weather service said.
Anyone wishing to report someone who may need a ride to a shelter can call or text the Catholic Action Center’s Compassionate Caravan at (859) 913-0038 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
