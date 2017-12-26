‘Golly gee willikers!’ Judge who had a way with words — and criminals — wraps up career

More Videos 0:49 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court Pause 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 0:55 Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent beep brain stimulation 1:42 Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries 0:50 Take Back Cheapside activists react 2:18 Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 1:46 Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:03 John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 0:50 Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 0:35 Do ya have to be so cute? The dogs that caught our eye in 2017's videos. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I tried my best' Fayette Circuit Judge James Ishmael Jr., who will retire soon, said he tried to do 'what I thought was right' according to the law. Fayette Circuit Judge James Ishmael Jr., who will retire soon, said he tried to do 'what I thought was right' according to the law. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

