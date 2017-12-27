Hope Center asks for emergency clothing to meet need during cold snap

Lexington’s Hope Center, which provides shelter and other services for homeless people, said that it is in “desperate need” of winter clothing.
Thermal and regular underwear, hats, gloves and other winter clothing are needed, according to the center’s press release. Items may be dropped off at the shelter at 360 West Loudon Avenue.
The Hope Center has helped 1,483 people at its emergency shelter in the last seven days, the release said.
Lexington’s temperature dropped into single digits on Wednesday for the first time this winter season, hitting 9 degrees.
Never miss a local story.
Lexington activated its emergency weather plan on Tuesday to get people to shelters and keep them warm. The plan, which is activated when the temperature drops below 32 degrees, remains in effect through Jan. 2.
Emergency shelter is available for unaccompanied women and women with children at the Salvation Army on West Main Street. The Hope Center on West Loudon is open for men, and the Catholic Action Center on Industry Road accepts men and women. Children are accepted at Arbor Youth Services on West Third Street. A day shelter for adults in available at New Life Day Center on North Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Comments