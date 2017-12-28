Cold, water challenge Lexington firefighters

Extra firefighters were sent to a Lexington house fire Thursday in case of complications from the cold weather or lack of water, officials said.
Thursday’s fire damaged a single-level house at 3441 Dry Branch Road in rural Fayette County.
Extra fire units responded to shuttle water to the remote location and to allow changes in personnel in the low temperatures. The temperature was about 15 degrees when firefighters were dispatched about 9:44 a.m., according to the National Weather Service history data.
No one was injured in the fire, but two people were displaced.
The fire’s cause had not been determined Thursday afternoon, but the fire started in the crawl space and damaged the floor, officials said.
