Five. Four. Three ... Temperatures also having a New Year’s Eve countdown

While temperatures are expected to be a bit more tolerable Friday and Saturday, meteorologists expect a drop into the single digits by New Year’s Eve.
Temperatures are projected to hover around the low 30s during the day on Friday and drop into the low 20s Friday night before climbing back into the 30s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. But a sharp drop Saturday night going into Sunday will put us “back into the deep freeze” in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations, NWS meteorologist Tom Reaugh said.
At this point there’s not a big threat of snow for the weekend for the area, according to forecasts. There is a possibility for a few flurries on Friday evening, but nothing is expected to stick in Lexington, Reaugh said.
Further north in the state, however, some places may see up to a few inches of snow, WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey said. Smaller accumulations could potentially stretch down as far as Interstate 64, but it’s not likely.
“Obviously folks are going to be going to parties and travel shouldn’t be bad,” Bailey said. “But you don’t want to break down with temps that cold.”
Wind chill could put temperatures right around zero at midnight on New Year’s Eve, Bailey said.
People celebrating on New Year’s Eve should try to stay warm and stay indoors as much as possible, Reaugh said. He also recommends keeping a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle for the weekend.
For those needing a warm place to stay, Lexington has activated its emergency weather plan through Jan. 2. The plan, which is put into place anytime temperatures drop below 32, expands shelter hours and services, and gives free rides to shelters.
Anyone wanting to report someone who might need a ride to a shelter can call the Compassionate Caravan at 859-913-0038.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
