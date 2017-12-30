Fayette County

Woman dies after truck flips, shuts down I-64

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

December 30, 2017 02:29 PM

A woman died in a crash that shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for hours Saturday morning.

The woman was a passenger in a pickup truck that flipped several times after the driver lost control while driving westbound just past mile marker 84 at about 6 a.m., said Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik.

The Fayette County coroner’s office said the woman, 32, was pronounced dead as a result of blunt force injuries at 7:55 a.m.

The woman had not been publicly identified Saturday afternoon pending notification of her next of kin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Biroschik said the man who was driving was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.

He said the westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for about three hours while police investigated.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

    Fayette Circuit Judge James Ishmael Jr., who will retire soon, said he tried to do 'what I thought was right' according to the law.

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court
Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation 0:55

Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation

Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries 1:42

Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries

View More Video