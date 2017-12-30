Woman dies after truck flips, shuts down I-64

A woman died in a crash that shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for hours Saturday morning.
The woman was a passenger in a pickup truck that flipped several times after the driver lost control while driving westbound just past mile marker 84 at about 6 a.m., said Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik.
The Fayette County coroner’s office said the woman, 32, was pronounced dead as a result of blunt force injuries at 7:55 a.m.
The woman had not been publicly identified Saturday afternoon pending notification of her next of kin.
Biroschik said the man who was driving was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.
He said the westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for about three hours while police investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
