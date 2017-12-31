Fayette County

Name of woman released who died in Saturday morning I-64 crash

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

December 31, 2017 12:37 PM

The name of a woman who died in a crash that shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for hours Saturday morning has been released.

Savannah D. Rose, 32, of Louisa, was a passenger in a pickup truck that flipped several times after the driver lost control while driving westbound just past mile marker 84 at about 6 a.m., police said.

Rose died of blunt force injuries later that morning.

Police said the man who was driving was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for about three hours while police investigated.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

