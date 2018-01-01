Sherman Mbachu and Timberlee Sutton welcomed their baby boy, the first baby born in Lexington this year, at about 4 a.m. at Baptist Health Lexington. His name is Xavier Matthias Mbachu.
Sherman Mbachu and Timberlee Sutton welcomed their baby boy, the first baby born in Lexington this year, at about 4 a.m. at Baptist Health Lexington. His name is Xavier Matthias Mbachu. Provided by Baptist Health Lexington

After 27 hours in labor, Lexington mom delivers city’s first baby of the new year

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 01, 2018 05:42 PM

Just hours after the beginning of the new year, two Lexington parents welcomed the first baby born in the city for 2018.

Xavier Matthias Mbachu was born at Baptist Health Lexington at 4 a.m., according to the hospital. He weighs 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Xavier is the first child of Timberlee Sutton and Sherman Mbachu. He was born by cesarean section after Sutton went through 27 hours of unmedicated labor, according to Baptist Health. Doctor Ramon Thomas performed the delivery.

Both mom and baby are both doing well, according to Baptist Health.

Baptist Health Lexington delivered the first baby of 2017 as well, with Jonathan O’Neal Hughes Jr. being born at 4:09 a.m. on Jan 1.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

